PICTURES: Lancashire treated to spectacular lightshow as electrical storm hits region

The skies above Lancashire were lit-up last night as a lighting storm hit the north west.

Residents were treated to a spectacular show of nature as bolts of electricity flashed and thunder roared between 9 and 10pm.

This picture was taken by 13-year-old Katie Povall who managed to capture this display of lightening over the New hall tavern

Many reached for their cameras to capture the dazzling display and we've compiled a few of our favourites.

The weather for the next few days in the region looks set to be a mixed bag.

A Met Office said: "Thursday will be a breezy day with sunshine and frequent blustery showers, some of which will be heavy at times, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder. Showers will become more isolated into the evening with some prolonged sunny spells. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

"Skies will turn cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain at times. Rain may become persistent for a while over parts of Cumbria, but it will be largely dry further south. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

"Friday will bring sunny spells for many. Rain will spread across the region later in the day. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

"Sunday to Monday will remain changeable and breezy with sunshine and showers. Showers will be most frequent on Sunday, perhaps with some isolated hail and thunder."

Did you get any great pictures or video of the storm? Let us know in the comments.