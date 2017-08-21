Pit stop at mining museum for bikers

A campsite in Burnley is set to play host to 100 bikers, taking part in a nationwide rally.
Smithson Farm, also home to Woodend Mining Museum, will be a stop on “The Great Mile”, a 1,000 mile, 72 hour motorcycle rally, from Scotland to Cornwall on September 1st.
Carole Johnson, owner, said: “We are providing an evening meal, breakfast and packed lunch for the riders. It will be a challenge but we will do it. It should be some spectacle with all those classic bikes riding into the area.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.