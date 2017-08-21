Pit stop at mining museum for bikers

A campsite in Burnley is set to play host to 100 bikers, taking part in a nationwide rally.

Smithson Farm, also home to Woodend Mining Museum, will be a stop on “The Great Mile”, a 1,000 mile, 72 hour motorcycle rally, from Scotland to Cornwall on September 1st.

Carole Johnson, owner, said: “We are providing an evening meal, breakfast and packed lunch for the riders. It will be a challenge but we will do it. It should be some spectacle with all those classic bikes riding into the area.”