Players kick off in memory of legendary sportsman and PE teacher

A memorial football match, held in honour of a much respected and loved PE teacher, has brought the total raised to £20,000.



The third annual Mick Ennis Memorial Trophy saw St Teds Old Boys beat the Vintage Clarets 4-1 and raise £578 in the process.

Mick died in the Pendleside Hospice and every year since his death the match has been played in his memory to raise money for the hospice.

Organiser Nick Palich said: "Many former pupils come together each year to help organise this event.

"As a collective we want to keep the memory of Mick going. This event is something we would like to continue for many years to come and appreciate all the support we get."

Mick, who was 61, taught at St Theodore's RC High, which later became Blessed Trinity RC College.

He was a widely admired sportsman and teacher who mentored some sporting greats, including England cricket ace James Anderson, Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ star Chris Casper and Burnley midfielder John Mullin, alongside his brother Paul, as well as Reading striker Ollie Norwood.

Generations of students over 30 years thrived off his advice

Former pupil and current PE Teacher / Head of Year 9 at Blessed Trinity John Kelly said, “I have known Mick as a teacher and colleague. He was a teacher who used to make everyone feel special and made school enjoyable.

"There will never be another Mick. He was amazing."