Police appeal after Nelson pub assault

Police have launched a manhunt following an assault at a pub in Nelson.
Peter Uttley, (28), is wanted following an incident on Friday, November 3rd, at the Lord Nelson pub, Nelson, where a male was assaulted.
A police spokesman said: "If anyone has seen Peter Uttley or has any information on his whereabouts we would urge them not to approach him, but to contact us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1707689.
