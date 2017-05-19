Police appeal after teenager attacked in bike robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was punched and robbed by two other boys yesterday.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm when a 14-year-old boy was attacked on Moseley Road close to the junction with Rosehill Road in Burnley.

Both attackers, who are described as wearing dark clothing with their hoods up, took the victim’s black, dark green and lime coloured Carrera Vulcan mountain bike and made off from the scene.

Detectives are appealing for information and urging anyone who has seen the bike to come forward.

DC Katrina Scott, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a robbery in Burnley where a 14-year-old boy had his bike stolen.

“The victim has been left shaken and we are urging anyone who can assist with our inquiries to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have seen the bike described, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1705569.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org