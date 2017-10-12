Police appeal after yobs throw fireworks at motorists

Police have launched a search for youths who were caught throwing fireworks at cars in Brierfield this week.

Several drivers reported the yobs throwing fireworks at their vehicles on Tuesday evening and police have issued a strong warning to the culprits and their parents.

A police spokesman said: “If you are responsible for any of these children, please take control and teach them some respect for themselves and everybody else, including the police.”

Police have the power to issue fixed penalty notices to anyone under the age of 18 caught with fireworks in a public place.

It is illegal to set fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except for special occasions such as Bonfire Night and New Years’ Eve.

Police are also looking into the supply chain of fireworks in a bid to catch any shop owners who are selling fireworks to underage children.

The spokesman added: “We do have some leads in this area but we need the help of the community and we would appeal to anyone who has information about people selling fireworks illegal to let us know.”

Safety guidelines issued by Lancashire Fire Brigade include advising people only to buy fireworks marked with the British Standard kitemark BS7114.

They also advise people to follow the instructions on the fireworks and keep them in a closed box.

Other tips include:

* Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.

* Light at arms length using a taper and stand well back.

* Never go back to them once they are lit. Even if it hasn't gone off, it could still explode.

* Never throw fireworks and never put them in your pocket.