Police appeal for info regarding 64-year-old sex offender

Police are appealing for information to help them locate an ex-convict 64-year-old sex offender.

Francis Doherty, formerly of Rawtenstall, was jailed for three years in 2005 for sexual assault on a boy under the age of 13, and is now wanted for breach of notification requirements and for recall to prison.

Doherty is known to frequent Burnley, Accrington, Rossendale, and Manchester, and was sighted in Manchester earlier this month and may still be in the city centre, according to authorities.

Detective Sgt Steve Munro, of the East Sex Offender Management Unit, said: “Doherty is wanted for a breach of the notification requirements and for recall to prison. I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0430 of October 27th