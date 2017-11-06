Police appeal to shop vandals and yobs who put lives at risk

Police have called on the public to "name and shame" the mindless vandals who put lives at risk when they threw fireworks at fire crews on Bonfire Night.

The shocking incident happened in Brierfield last night when firefighters were called to two separate arson attacks on cars within one hour.

This was what was left after a car was set alight on Bonfire Night in Brierfield.

Police officers and fire crews had fireworks thrown at them, prompting the police appeal to find the yobs.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders were local youths who caused chaos throughout the evening to the detriment of the local community.

"If you are aware of who has committed such acts of vandalism it’s time to “step up” and name names.

"Acts of mindless vandalism and behaviour, that saw police and fire crews being targeted by fireworks when attempting to deal with these fires in Brierfield, are totally unacceptable and it is only luck that someone was not seriously injured.

"If you are involved hang your head in shame and hand yourself in."

The first arson attack happened just before 9pm when a vehicle on a car park in Wood Street was torched deliberately.

Crews from Nelson dealt with the blaze and they were called out a second time an hour later to deal with another car in Lord Street that had been torched.

Police dealt with several incidents of anti-social behaviour in Brierfield in the lead up to November 5th.

And the police spokesman thanked the public for their help in dealing with fireworks incidents leading up to and on Bonfire Night, adding: "It turned out to be a tricky and demanding night.

"We are aware of the effect the behaviour of a small minority of youths has had on the community and are dealing with the offenders and trying to reduce such behaviour in future years."

If anyone has information relating to the offences please ring police on 101 and quote log reference LC-20171106-0387