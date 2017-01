Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him as they believe his vehicle, a white BMW, may have false number plates that are registered to another car.

He was caught on CCTV while trying to exit the Charter Walk shopping centre car park in Burnley without paying. He is seen attempting to lift the barrier via the Hall Street exit.

He was spotted on Tuesday, December 13th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3615 James on 07816214079 and quote crime reference EF1613422