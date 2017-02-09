Police hunt for safe thief

Police have launched an appeal to find this man who stole a safe from one of Burnley’s most respected and admired shopkeepers.

The break-in happened at around 7pm on Sunday evening when the thief smashed the window of the door at Donald Smith’s delicatessen in the Market Hall.

Do you know this man? Police have launched an appeal to find him after a safe was stolen from a shop in Burnley Market Hall.

He then helped himself to the mini safe but was captured on CCTV as he walked through the town centre with it held on his shoulder.

The incident has caused outrage among traders, stallholders and customers as Mr Smith has been running his popular shop there since 1988 and is a popular person in the community. One of the longest established traders in the town, Mr Smith has many customers who come from across Lancashire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote log number LC-20170206-0173.