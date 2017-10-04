Police hunt teenage train flasher

Police are looking to trace a boy who exposed himself on a train at Hapton station.



A woman was travelling on the train in the direction of Colne at approximately 2.45pm on September 26th, when the train stopped at Hapton station, at which point a boy stood in the train door exposing himself. He then walked away and returned a short while later, exposing himself once more.



"The suspect is described as a white boy, aged approximately 15 with he had dark hair with a fringe who was wearing a grey-hooded tracksuit top with matching bottoms," read a police statement. "He was also wearing a white t-shirt and had his hood up during the incident."



Officers are looking to speak with anyone who knows someone that matches that description. Likewise, they would like to hear from anyone who was on board this train and witnessed what happened.



You can pass information to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 474 of 26/09/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.