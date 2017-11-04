Police 'increasingly worried' about missing Burnley 14-year-old

Police are becoming increasingly worried about a missing teenager from Burnley.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jamie Nadin-Forrest, aged 14, after she was reported as missing."

Jamie Nadin-Forrest.

Jamie was last seen in the Casterton Avenue area of Burnley on Thursday, November 2nd, at around 10pm. She is described as a white female with long brown hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings and blue Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference number LC-20171103-1637.