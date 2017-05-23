Police issue emergency number after bomb blast horror

Police have issued an emergency number for people to contact if they are concerned for loved ones who may still be missing after last night's terror bomb blast at the MEN arena.

The two numbers to contact are 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

A statement issued by Greater Manchester Police said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night's appalling events in Manchester. If you are concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home please ring one of the emergency numbers."

Many of last night's concert goers were young people whose parents had come to collect them and in the panic and confusion after the blast they became separated or lost.

Several hotels in Manchester and also Good Samaritans came forward to offer help and accommodation.