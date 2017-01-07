Police issue high alert warning for Land Rover owners in Pendle

A warning to be vigilant has gone out to Land Rover Defender owners in Barnoldswick and Earby after a spate of thefts in North Yorkshire.

Patrols in Yorkshire have stepped up their operation to catch the thieves and it is feared the offenders may start targeting the Pendle area which is just over the border.

The advice from Colne and West Craven Police to owners of this type of vehicle is to consider an alarm, immobiliser, crook lock type device, datatag, tracker or specialist security hinges on doors and bonnet.

Quads are also highly sought after vehicles for these thieves.

A police spokesman said: "Keep your eyes and ears peeled and if you even suspect someone is acting suspiciously ring 101 and report it.

" It can take less than 15 seconds for a thief to make off with your vehicle.

"Owners are urged to take steps as soon as possible, particularly in rural or isolated areas."