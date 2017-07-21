Police release images of witnesses in murder investigation

Lancashire police are appealing for specific witnesses in connection to the murder investigation launched after a 50-year-old Colne man died after an assault on July 18th.

Following the death of a man, who was found unconscious on Venables Avenue in Colne just after 11:20am on Tuesday, July 18th and taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he died on Wednesday, police launched a murder investigation, with three local males arrested who are currently in police custody.

Appealing for information from local residents or passers-by, police are keen to speak to anyone who saw or knows someone likely to have been a dog walker or passer-by on Venables Avenue; a passer-by with a white t-shirt on Venables Avenue; a red estate car on Venables Avenue, Allendale Street, or Fern Street; or locals residents who have CCTV.

"Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence," confirmed a police statement. "Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0530 of Tuesday, July 18 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."