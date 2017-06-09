Conservatives hold onto Pendle seat

Conservative Andrew Stephenson has held onto his seat in Pendle, but with a much reduced majority.

Mr Stephenson, who has been Pendle's MP since 2010, received 21,986 votes, narrowly beating Labour challenger Wayne Blackburn who picked up 20,707 votes.

Lib Dem Gordon Lishman collected 941 votes with the BNP's Brian Parker with 718 and Green Party candidate Ian Barnett with 502 votes.

Mr Stephenson paid tribute to his staff, the police and Labour rival Mr Blackburn.

He said: "I said seven years ago it was the greatest honour of my life to be chosen to represent Pendle and it still is.

"It's a huge honour to be returned a third time. Wayne was a strong and worthy opponent."

The turnout was 69.17%