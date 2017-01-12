Pendle MP to host special advice surgery

Pendle MP, Andrew Stephenson, will attend a special advice surgery this weekend to discuss pressing matters on either a local or a national scale with concerned constituents.

Joining Reedley’s Conservative Councillors, Pauline McCormick and Musawar Arshad, the Conservative MP will attend the advice surgery this Saturday, January 14th at Brierfield Library between 10.00am and 12.00pm.

Commenting on the special advice surgery, Andrew Stephenson MP, said: “Although I hold advice surgeries twice a month across Pendle, these can be very busy and not everyone is able to raise their issues with me personally. That is why I was keen to hold this advice surgery alongside Councillors McCormick and Arshad and give the residents of Reedley their chance to come and meet us to discuss the concerns that they have.”

Councillor Pauline McCormick commented: “I’m delighted Andrew has agreed to hold this extra advice surgery in Brierfield Library and I hope that anyone who wants to raise issues with us will come along. You don’t need to book an appointment, just drop by the Library on Saturday morning.”