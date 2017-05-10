Tory candidate believes he can be next Burnley MP

Burnley’s Conservative candidate in the General Election, Pendle councillor Paul White, believes he could cause an upset and become the first Tory MP in the town for more than a century.

Coun. White, who represents Boulsworth ward, said his challenge would be boosted by Burnley’s overwhelming decision to vote for Brexit last year.

He said: “This is going to be the most interesting General Election in Burnley for decades. The Conservatives are now real challengers for the first time in a long time, and we’re running a competitive campaign.

“I don’t think it’s right that the people of Burnley have an MP who doesn’t think the same way as almost 70% of the constituents of her town, and that’s the same for the Lib Dems here too in terms of their wish to remain in the EU.

“I fought tooth and nail to deliver Brexit in the North West, and that’s why I’m standing in Burnley, because I think the same way as the folk here.

“The people of Burnley have a clearer choice than ever to make. Me and Theresa May to deliver Brexit or Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, and the chaos that will bring.

“I’ve had a large number of former Labour voters in Burnley contact me in the last 24 hours to say they’ll be backing me this time. I won’t let them down.”

The last time the people of Burnley elected a Conservative MP was back in 1910 when Gerald Archibald Arbuthnot became MP.

Burnley’s current MP, Labour’s Julie Cooper, will be hoping to retain her seat after just two years when voters go to the polls on June 8th.

Other challengers will include Lib Dem Gordon Birtwistle, the Green Party’s Laura Fisk and independent David Roper.