The leader of the UK Independence Party, Paul Nuttall, rallied local party members on a visit to Hapton.

Mr Nuttall, who is touring the country ahead of June’s General Election, called at the Hapton Inn to congratulate Coun. Alan Hosker, who recently became the first UKIP county councillor in the country.

He was joined by the UKIP parliamentary candidate for Burnley Tom Commis, who he said would be a great MP for the area.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Mr Nuttall said that his party was targeting towns like Burnley, which he said had been “left behind and let down” by London politicians.

He also said that more work needed to be done by his party following the successful Brexit referendum.

“Brexit hasn’t happened yet. We’ve won the war, but not the peace,” Mr Nuttall said.

“Theresa May has called this election now because she knows that a Tory landslide will make it easier for her to water down promises she has previously made about how our future relationship with the EU.

“There will be enough greasy poll-climbers to allow her to pursue a softer Brexit and barter away her promises. UKIP has to set out what we stand for post-Brexit.

“We have a manifesto that puts clear light between ourselves and the other parties. We will be the only party going into the election with a clear and honest commitment to cut immigration and the foreign aid budget.”

Answering concerns from local members that UKIP was now in “limbo land” following last year’s successful Brexit referendum, Mr Nuttall said his party would act tough on law and order and ban the burkha.

He also took time to praise Coun. Hosker who now represents Padiham and Burnley West on Lancashire County Council.

He said: “Alan’s victory felt great for us all. Alan has been working hard for a long time.

“His victory was proof that if you practice pavement politics and put in the groundwork you can be elected. Burnley is the kind of town that is firmly on our radar in the coming years.

“I think the working class voters feel let down and have nothing in common with the north London set that now runs the Labour party.”