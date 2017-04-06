Prince's Trust unveil Nelson programme

The Prince's Trust have unveiled an upcoming Team Programme at Nelson Fire Station, offering the chance to secure a place on a 12-week personal development course and gain a nationally-recognised qualification.

Delivered in conjunction with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the 12-week Team Programme offers the chance to meet new people, gain practical skills and experience, and secure valuable qualifications.

With 75% of those who engaged with a Team Programme in 2013 going on to employment, education, or training, the initiative is an invaluable opportunity to enhance a CV and learn a range of skills.

Starting on May 8th at Nelson Fire Station on Bradley Road and open to those aged 16-25, the course involves working alongside up to 14 other like-minded peers and taking on a community project of your own designing.

As well as doing everything from planning, fundraising, and carrying out said project to completion, the course will also include a two-week work experience placement to improve your CV and work on interview skills.

For more information, call 0800 842 842 or visit https://www.princes-trust.org.uk/help-for-young-people/get-job/boost-your-confidence/team-271442.