Probe into early hours of morning house blaze

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire in Earby in the early hours of this morning.

The fire started in the kitchen of the property in Kenilworth Drive at around 5am.

Two fire engines and crews from Earby and Barnoldswick responded to the incident and put the flames out using a hosereel jet. They also wore breathing apparatus.

A portable fan unit was required to extract smoke from the room.

There were no casualties.