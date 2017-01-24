Pub landlord fined over no TV licence

A Briercliffe pub landlord caught without a TV licence has been ordered to pay £450 by magistrates.

Mr Richard Eastwood, landlord of the Sun Inn on Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley was fined £220 in his absence for the offence of using a TV without a licence on the business premises.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge following a magistrate’s review of the case on January 20th at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Any business showing television programmes as they’re broadcast on TV, whether for customers’ use or in staff areas, must be covered by a valid TV Licence.

If there is living accommodation on the premises where a TV is also in use, this must be covered by a separate licence.

