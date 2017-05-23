Public vigil set to take place in Nelson

In the wake of the devastating Manchester bombings, faith leaders from Nelson churches and mosques will hold a public vigil tomorrow to condemn the attack.

The event, at which prayers and statements for Peace will be heard, will take place from 10.30am to 12.00pm tomorrow next to the Shuttle in Nelson town centre, with all members of the public welcome and encouraged to attend and contribute.

The event will start with a round table discussion using the ‘Talkaoke’ system, a mobile pop-up round-table talk show around whom participants sit and are passed the microphone whenever they want to talk, coming and going as they please.