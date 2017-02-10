Remedy's marathon night of house music

Some of the best house acts around have been lined up for a marathon night of music at Burnley’s Remedy Bar.

Only a fool would miss the nine-hour electronic extravaganza taking place on Saturday, April 1st, which will see top selling producer and globe-trotting DJ Rob Tissera headlining.

Renowned for his mixture of hard and uplifting house sets, Rob is a Creamfields, Haçienda, not to mention Ibiza, legend.

He will be joined on the night by the devilish Jane Angel. The vinyl only DJ will be spinning a selection of retro and old school club classics.

Matt Cheeze ,of DJ Cheeze fame, also appears on the star studded lineup, playing the best in Spanish and bounce.

Mark Johnstone, who has been in and out of the scene since 2000, will be laying down some deep house beats. Appearing at venues including Victoria Warehouse and Sankeys over the years, Mark has played alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx.

Burnley’s very own Scott Hardacre is also scheduled to play while other appearances on the night come from Glynn Abbot and Chester.

Tickets are priced at £10 (plus booking fee) and are available from www.skiddle.com. Tickets are also available for purchase directly from Remedy.