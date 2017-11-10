Remembrance Day bus tribute is just the ticket

Forces personnel will be able to travel for free this Remembrance Sunday on special poppy-adorned buses.

The Burnley Bus Company is adorning several of its buses with large sized commemorative poppies to encourage its thousands of customers travelling every day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Building on its support in previous years, parent company Transdev has now bought an extra 57 king-sized bus poppies from the Royal British Legion to add to the dozens already displayed each year on its vehicles.

Serving members of the armed forces will also be able to travel free on any Transdev bus service across the North, including those in and around Burnley, Nelson and Colne, on Remembrance Sunday.

The Burnley Bus Company’s general manager Steve Ottley said the poppies are prominently displayed on the front of several Transdev buses on routes covering hundreds of miles across the North, from Preston and Manchester in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.

Steve said: “Each year we set out to show our support for the Poppy Appeal on the front of our buses, so that when our customers begin their journeys, they’ll hopefully join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We’re also pleased to be able to offer free travel to all members of the Armed Forces this Sunday. We know many will be attending Remembrance events across the North, and this is our way of showing our gratitude to them for all that they do.

“All the team at our Burnley depot are fully behind this – we all feel it’s really important to pause and remember the sacrifices made to win our freedom.”

The Royal British Legion is welcoming the bus company’s continuing commitment to support the Poppy Appeal.

British Legion members Bill Wilson, Edgar Bottomley and Gordon Shaw were on hand this week to give poppy-adorned bus an appropriate salute.

Buses from each of Transdev’s local companies are being fitted with poppies ahead of this Sunday’s Remembrance events across the North, and the nation.