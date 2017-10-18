Ribble Rivers Trust's new walk route

The Ribble Rivers Trust are leading a free circular walk around Burnley’s rivers - the Calder and the Brun - to celebrate the newly-created river walk route.

Taking place this Sunday, October 22nd, the 7.7-mile walk will follow the new route, which has been devised with support from the Tesco Bags of Help fund in a scheme that also included the removal of Bluebell Wood Weir near Towneley Park and river education sessions with local primary schools.

Starting at 10am from the car park on Centenary Way, the pleasant trek takes in the ‘straight mile’ above the Calder Valley, Towneley Park, Bluebell Wood, and the villages of Hurstwood and Worsthorne.

“This project has allowed us to work with primary school children, teenagers, and older residents, proving that every generation values their local environment and can work together to improve and protect their local river," said Emily Bateman, Education and Engagement Officer for the Ribble Rivers Trust.

"We’re delighted to be running a guided walk that will celebrate the project and urge everyone to come along and find out more about what we’ve done."

The project is part of a larger programme called Ribble Life Together, supported by Heritage Lottery funding to deliver a healthier river system for local communities and wildlife.

Harvey Hamilton-Thorpe, Programme Manager at Ribble Rivers Trust, said: “With the help of Tesco Bags of Help funding, this project will enable wildlife to migrate freely over a newly modified weir, improving habitats and improving the overall health of the River Calder through Burnley.

"The presence and health of these iconic species play a vital role in awareness raising and educating local people and children about their local environment," he added.

Any interested participants are advised to wear warm and waterproof clothing, suitable footwear, and to bring a drink and lunch to eat en route. To book your free place, please contact Ribble Rivers Trust on 01200 444 452.