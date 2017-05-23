Ribble Valley pupil injured in Manchester gig bomb attack

A local headteacher has confirmed that one of his pupils has been treated in hospital after sustaining injuries in the devastating bomb attack at the MEN arena last night.

Mr Michael Wright, who is headteacher at St Augustine's RC High School at Billington, told the Clitheroe Advertiser that a total of 14 pupils from the school are known to have been at the arena for American singer Ariana Grande's concert when the explosion happened.

"We have had confirmation from families on the condition of the pupils with many being kept at home due to the trauma of the events of the evening.

"One of our pupils was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. We are awaiting an update from the family.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with those affected and in particular those who have lost their lives and the families who mourn for them in shock and disbelief at this terrible atrocity."

Police have issued an emergency number for people to contact if they are concerned for loved ones who may still be missing after yesterday's terror bomb blast.

The two numbers to contact are 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

Related content

• Clitheroe vigil to show solidarity with Manchester

• More than a dozen Ribble Valley school pupils at Manchester bomb attack gig