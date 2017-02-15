Rising rapper’s big Tinchy Stryder break

An aspiring Burnley rapper will get his big break when he joins grime star Tinchy Stryder on stage at King George’s Hall next week.

Leon Akbar, who studies a foundation media production degree at UCLan Burnley, will be appearing as his rap alter-ego MeLeon alongside local hip-hop producer Trilo and LDM.

The event takes place on Friday, February 24th, and is part of “Rime and Grime”, a night of urban and grime music also featuring Mancunian rap, R&B and pop trio Rime Suspex and Blackpool-based garage, pop and dance act Myth of Unity.

A regular on the local music scene, Leon hosts the popular “BreakThings” club nights in Burnley, which entertained crowds at Towneley Park Music Festival in 2016.

He is developing poetry, music production and performance workshops at the UCLan Burnley and Burnley College Sixth Form Centre campus to enable more students to get involved in the arts.

Keen to progress to the UCLan Burnley media production degree course on completion of his Foundation degree studies, Leon’s ideal career is in the music industry, but he is also considering a PGCE to teach music and performance once he graduates.

“This appearance will really help to build support for the music myself, Trilo and LDMP make and I’m excited to perform at such a prominent event in East Lancashire.

“I’ve been creating my own music for two years and ‘BreakThings’ came about through meeting local artists with a similar drive and enthusiasm for creating a more vibrant hip-hop, grime and dance music scene in the area.

“I’m looking forward to working with UCLan Burnley to create workshops for more people to experience music production, performance poetry and creativity for themselves. It’s really important to me and I’m glad that UCLan Burnley is supporting it.”

Two free tickets to “Rime and Grime” are up for grabs to subscribers of the “BreakThings TV” YouTube channel, also run and curated by Leon Akbar.