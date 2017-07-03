Rising to the challenge to win cash award

A project that supports vulnerable adults in Pendle is calling on residents to vote for it to win up to £25,000 of funding to carry on with its vital work.

.The TEAM RISE project has been chosen as one of six across Lancashire East to receive an award of between £4,000 and £25,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation Community Awards.

TEAM RISE project co-ordinator Sharon Lees

The project supports 40 adults in Nelson and Colne who have a learning disability, feel disadvantaged or lonely and socially isolated with the aim to help them develop their skills to become active members of the community.

It also provides educational courses and activities including arts and crafts.

The community interest company, which is based in Burnley, hopes to use the money to continue and expand its work.

Project co-ordinator Sharon Lees said: “The project was set up to help support people who have a learning disability, are vulnerable or socially excluded to develop in all areas of their lives.

“We help to build their confidence and encourage social interaction as well as helping them to take on challenges.

“Part of this includes helping them move into paid employment, apprenticeships, voluntary placements and full time education and training.

“We currently have more than 40 people who use our services.

“Without the funding we would struggle to continue and I really worry as we are a lifeline for many of them.”

Initially Lancashire County Council commissioned Burnley based training and recruitment specialist Vedas to start a one day a month programme to help people with learning disabilities to gain employment as currently in East Lancashire only one per cent are in paid employment.

When that funding ran out Vedas took over and TEAM RISE was born.

Sharon added: “After the first year no more funding was available and the project was taken over by Vedas and after a great deal of hard work, good will and enthusiasm T.E.A.M R.I.S.E evolved.”

To vote for the scheme go to https://mcf.org.uk/vote/. Voting closes on Monday, July 31st.

Or call to register your support on 01282 471056 before Tuesday, August 1st.