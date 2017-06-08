Roughlee Fayre pays tribute to storied past

To pay tribute to the time-honoured tradition of the Roughlee Pleasure Gardens, a Victorian Fayre is being held at Roughlee Village Centre featuring a range of attractions.

Taking place this weekend on Sunday, June 11th at Midday, the Victorian Fayre will feature locals dressed in traditional Victorian attire, with much of the entertainment tracing its roots back to when the village centre was the site of the Roughlee Pleasure Gardens.

Residents dress up in their Victorian attire.

The pleasure gardens operated from the early years of the 1900s right up until the 1950s, when families from all over Pendle and Burnley flocked to the site to ride giant swing boats - which will return as the main attraction at next this week's event.

"Families would walk to the pleasure gardens at Roughlee for the old-fashioned attractions and the swing boats on the lake," said Robert Carson, a member of the Roughlee community. "To add to the Victorian theme, we've got a swing boat at Roughlee this weekend.

"The pleasure gardens were a main visual attraction in the Pendle and Burnley area," he added. "As a child, it was a treat to come along."

"We will be in Victorian dress throughout the day and guests are also invited to dress up," said Nina Taylor. "There will even be a 'best dressed' competition."

Also on the itinerary for the event is a chairoplane, Punch and Judy shows, coconut shy, tin can alley, hook a duck, golden egg, pound roll, and lucky dip as well as a spectrum of children's activities, such as as egg 'n spoon, wheelbarrow, and sack races.

There will be a licensed bar featuring real ales, while a hog roast, tea, and cake will also be available as well as a plant stall set up by the resident plant expert, Ian Mortimer, who will be on hand selling some of his carefully grown plants, hanging baskets, and flowers.

Entry is £1 for adults and is free for children, while there will be an additional cost for some of the activities such as stalls and rides.