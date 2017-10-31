Royal National Lifeboat Institution Barnoldswick branch raises over £300

Over £300 has been raised for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution after their Barnoldswick branch held their 'Fish and Chip Supper Cruise' in honour of "our gallant lifeboat crews".

Held on board the Marton Emperor in aid of the RNLI - a national charity that aims to save lives by providing a lifeboat service, seasonal lifeguards, flood rescue response, water safety education, and international work - a total of £339 was raised on the night, sponsored Albert Road Fisheries and Foulridge Canal Cruises.

The Barnoldswick branch once again chose to cruise along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, enjoying a "lovely supper", according to Sheila Cleaver, the Press Officer for Barnoldswick RNLI, followed by a Beetle Drive which included a lifebelt for the beetle as testament to the lifeboat crews' hard work.