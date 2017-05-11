Royal programme gives golden opportunity to young people

An action packed programme aimed at building young people's confidence and improving their chances of getting a job launches this month.

The Prince's Trust Team Programme is aimed at young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who may find themselves at a "loose end" before they start college or an apprenticeship.

It is also aimed at those who may be disillusioned with education and have lost direction in life.

At the end of the programme the young people gain a recognised college qualification

The scheme is based at Burnley and Nelson Fire Stations which means students will do fire drills, safety, first aid and a host of other learning sessions designed for those who enjoy participating. The course also includes a residential week in the Lakes involving exciting outdoor education.

The course is free for the students and the Burnley based one starts on Monday, May 22nd.

If you would like to apply for a place or you know someone who the course would suit please contact Mandy Clark on 07775 797 664 or Brutus on 07775 846 859.

The course in Nelson has already launched but to find out more information contact Lisa Roylance on 07900268706.