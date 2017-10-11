Rugby club set to tackle task of spending cash donation

Young rugby players in Colne and Nelson are celebrating after receiving a windfall cash donation of £750.

Colne and Nelson Rugby Club was presented with the money from Persimmon Homes as part of its Lancashire Healthy Communities campaign.

The scheme will see Persimmon give away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK over the next year.

The volunteer-led rugby club welcomes 180 members across its youth teams, and offers the opportunity for local children to participate in a team game as well as providing them with invaluable life skills in a fun environment.

Club chairman Christopher Buck said: “We are extremely grateful to receive this funding from Persimmon Homes. Our club is run entirely by volunteers who give up their free time selflessly to help young people to stay fit and active through sport.

“It’s fantastic that a large company like Persimmon uses its success to support the community in such a positive way."

Diane Finch, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “Colne and Nelson Club provide exceptional coaching and facilities for local children and there is still time for other local sports groups in the area to apply for cash help from the Healthy Communities scheme.”