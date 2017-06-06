Runners’ climb in memory of the bombing victims

A seven-strong team of running friends will scale Pendle Hill 22 times this weekend in memory of the 22 victims who lost their lives in the Manchester MEN Arena terrorist attack.

All members of Clayton Le Moors Harriers running club, the runners will set off from the Pendle Inn at 4pm on Friday and finish their challenge on Sunday.

In the team there are three runners from Burnley - Russel Clarke, Ryan Wilkinson and Ryan Belshaw - and four from the Ribble Valley – Garry Wilkinson, of Billington, Dave Bagot, of Wilpshire, Dave Motley, of Sabden and Matt Perry, of Langho.

Russel Clarke, who is deputy head at Haslingden High School and came up with the idea for the challenge, said: “The impact of the tragic events that took place on Monday, May 22nd, have been felt across the world. Twenty two innocent people lost their lives and many more experienced and saw things that will stay with them forever.

"This is our way of playing a small part in raising money to support those who attended the concert and for their families. All money raised will go directly to the We Heart Manchester Fund and we hope it is used to help anyone who needs support, now or in the future.”

The challenge consists of around 22,000ft of climbing and 70 miles of running. Each leg of the challenge will begin and end at the Pendle Inn at Barley.

The team, which has got sponsors for each leg of the challenge from various companies and running clubs, has so far received more than £2,200 in donations.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WeHeartMCR22 or for more information about the challenge visit We heart MCR Pendle 22 Challenge on Facebook.

Supporters are welcome during the event to cheer the team along or to even do some running.