Rush hour crash causes traffic chaos

Rush hour traffic in Burnley was brought to a standstill this morning after a crash involving three vehicles.

A Vauxhall Astra is believed to have collided with a Mercedes vehicle on the slipway, Cavalry Way, at Junction 10 eastbound on the M65.

The accident happened at 7am and police, two fire engines and ambulance crews were called to the scene as a woman was trapped in one of the vehicles. Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to release the casualty and she was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said it was believed a possible third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Traffic started to build up for miles as emergency services closed off the entance to the motorway and it was only partially opened just after 8-30am.