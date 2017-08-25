Sainsbury's, Colne, rings up bumber total for Macmillan

Hats off to staff and customers of Sainsbury’s, Colne, for a bumper year of charity fund-raising.

A fantastic £4,294.33 has been raised for Macmillan over the last 12 months.

“We’d like to thank Sainsbury’s customers and colleagues for their support,” said Hannah Richmond, East Lancashire Fund-raising Manager at Macmillan. “It has made such a difference to the charity and we’re extremely grateful.”

The store will spend the next year raising money for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association after it was chosen by customers in a vote in June as its new charity partner.