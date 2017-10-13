Saving money for a kinder world

Nelson residents have been raising charity funds without spending a penny thanks to Marsden Building Society’s charity scheme.

The Nelson branch has donated £12,669.03 to Pendleside Hospice thanks to Affinity saving accounts held by Marsden members.

For every £1 saved in a year, the building society pays a donation towards the hospice, which has created £102,377 for charity since 2010.

Fund-raising Manager at Pendleside Hospice, Christina Cope, said: “We’re very grateful to have this annual donation – it’s an important amount and we’re delighted that the money raised will help to continue delivering our service to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.”