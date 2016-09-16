School reunion for Class of 1979

A school reunion will be held for Colne Primet High School’s Class of 1979.
The event is being organised by Michael John Cox, Stephen Gibson, Hazel O’Malley (Sheppy), Simon Knowles and Janette Howarth.
It will take place tomorrow night at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club, Holden Road, Burnley, starting at 7pm.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, please visit the Class of ’79 Primet group Facebook page.
