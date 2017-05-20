Search for mindless vandals after tree attack

Police have launched an appeal for information after mindless vandals stripped the bark from a tree in Barnoldswick.

The senseless act took place in Valley Gardens and police believe the culprits would have been in possession of a large knife to cause so much damage.

The tree is more than 20 years old and is likely to die thanks to the selfish vandals.

PC Duncan Park said: "Barnoldswick Council and members of the public work hard to make the town a nice place and most people appreciate this effort.

"However a small minority think this sort of behaviour is fun and ruin it for everyone else. This isn’t the first time trees have been damaged in the town."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Park on 101 or email duncan.park@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 07866 780991.