Second arrest made after baby death

A second person has been arrested this afternoon (Tuesday) in connection with the sudden death of a baby in Burnley.

A 26-year-old woman from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of the concealment of the birth of a child contrary to Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

A man aged 30 has also been arrested on the same charge after police discovered the body of a newborn baby at an address in Burnley just before 3pm yesterday (Monday).

Officers attended an address at Wellington Court in the town where they found the body of a newborn baby, a police spokesman said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police inquiries are continuing.