'Seriously injured' pair cut from car after Trawden crash

Two people have been injured in a car accident in Trawden on Saturday, with fire crews forced to cut the pair from their vehicle.

A 21-year-old man sustained a broken leg in the crash, while his female passenger suffered a fractured sternum and internal injuries. Two fire crews from Colne attended the scene, with one of those injured taken to hospital by air ambulance.

While the injuries suffered by the pair are not considered to be life-threatening, police are appealing for information regarding the incident, which took place at around 2.50pm on Lancashire Moor Road and which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Fiat Punto.

"We are appealing for information after an accident near Trawden," a police spokesman said. "The driver of the Punto, a 21-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and the female passenger some internal injuries and a fractured sternum.

"Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."

The collision occurred when the Vauxhall Corsa - travelling towards Laneshaw Bridge - lost control on a right-hand turn and collided with the Fiat Punto, which was coming in the opposite direction.

"They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary," confirmed Sgt Lee Campbell, of the Road Policing Unit. “I would appeal to anyone who saw this collision and has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch.”

A spokesman for the fire service added: "Two cars had collided leaving two casualties, a man and a woman, trapped in one of the vehicles. Two fire engines and crews from Colne responded to the emergency call and firefighters used hydraultic equipment to rescue both casualties. One was taken to hospital by air ambulance and the other by road."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0915 of August 26.