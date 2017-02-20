Seven fire engines callled to blaze at former Burnley high school

Firefighters from across East Lancashire in seven fire engines were called to a blaze at a former high school in Burnley last night. (Sunday)

The blaze, which is thought to have been started deliberately, broke out at the former Habergham High School in Kiddrow Lane just before 9pm.

Fire crews from Burnley, Padiham, Nelson, Hyndburn, Colne and the Community Support Unit from Preston were called to the scene of the fire at the two storey building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames with two main jets and hosereels. There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.

The building has been empty for several years and plans are in the pipeline for its demolition.