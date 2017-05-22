Several generations joined minister in canal pilgrimage walk

Walkers, aged from two to 82, were ready to greet a Methodist minister on a special pilgrimage walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

The Rev Paul Davis, who is the chairman of the Lancashire Methodist District, trekked 127 miles of the historic canal that last year celebrated the 200th anniversary of its opening.

Starting in Chorley, the route took in churches and schools in Burnley and Pendle including Hapton Methodist Church and the village primary school, Greenbrook and Padiham Road Methodist churches, Wellfield Methodist Primary School and Central Methodist Church in Burnley.

Brierfield Methodist Church and Christ Church in Nelson were also stop off points along with Higherford Methodist Church and Barnoldswick Baptist/Methodist Church where the walk was rounded off with a special welcome laid on for Mr Davis and 12 walking companions.

The walk took six days to complete and the minister loved meeting people at the various churches and schools where he also took part in prayers and the walk proved so enjoyable plans are on the cards for another one to be held next year along the Fylde coast ending in Lancaster.