A convicted sex offender from Colne, who didn't "sign on" to confirm his address at the police station, had forgotten about it, a court heard.

WIlliam Birchall (61) who is on the sex offenders' register for life, claimed he "simply forgot" to carry out his annual registration with officers

Birchall, of Allendale Street, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements of the register, at Colne, between Friday and Tuesday, August 4th to August 15. He was fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates Birchall had to register at the police station every year.

He did so on August 4th last year, but 12 months later, he failed to sign the register.

Police officers went to his house on Tuesday, August 15th, and he was arrested for breaching the order.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said the offending, which led to Birchall being placed on the register, was back in the 1990s and there had been nothing since then.

He was made subject to the order in 2006 and there had been no previous breaches.

Mr Rusius said:"Unfortunately this defendant forgot, quite simply, on this occasion. He has lived at the same address for a number of years.

"In interview, he made full and frank admissions.

" It's a simple error. It is one error after a long period of time. "