Shoebox appeal will help children in Africa

Pupils from Colne Primet Academy are helping children in Africa and other developing countries to enjoy Christmas by organising their own shoebox appeal.

Form 8P arranged for donations to be brought into school, sorted and packed into shoeboxes.

The boxes were marked for “boy” or “girl”’ and then sent off to be distributed as part of Operation Christmas Child, bringing a little happiness to less fortunate children.

Eighteen students, all teachers and Key Stage 3 students got involved, and a raffle was also organised to cover postage and the cost of the boxes, which raised a total of £68.

A grand total of 16 shoeboxes were sent off to the charity and there are plans to send even more by organising a smimilar appeal next year!

Year 8 student Daisy Conway said: “It was really fun organising the event and I can’t wait to find out where the shoe boxes have been sent too.

“I will be thinking about those children this Christmas”

Teacher Katie Doney added: “As a form we came up with the idea for the shoe box appeal to coincide with our assembly on ‘giving to others’. I didn’t realise how much the children wanted to get involved; they took it upon themselves to write letters, perform demonstrations on how to pack the boxes, give out information and help run the raffle.

“A huge well done to my form - I am very proud of all their hard work!”