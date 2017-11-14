Singers set to pull off cracking festive fund-raiser

Festive merriment will swing into the Ribble Valley next month thanks to a cracking Christmas concert for a good cause.

The Gelatos will get the party started with a selection of swinging songs from the 40s and 50s with an Italian twist to raise money for the restoration of Christ Church, Chatburn.

Colne Orpheus Male Voice Choir. (s)

And wrapping audiences in the warmth of Christmas will be the Colne Orpheus Male Voice Choir.

They will perform seasonal songs and lead everyone in a carol sing-along, all set to candlelight.

But that’s not it - for there’ll also be wine, mince pies and the biggest cracker pull in Lancashire.

All this is included in the £10 tickets, which are available from Roy Porter Butcher, Chatburn, or on 01254 384893.

The event will take place on Friday, December 1st, at Christ Church, Chatburn, at 8pm and all proceeds will go to the Church Restoration Fund.