Six former libraries up for sale in Lancashire

Whalley Library is among six former library buildings that have been put up for sale in Lancashire as part of the county council’s plans to save £146m.

The other libraries affected are Barrowford, Bolton-le-Sands, Earby, Freckleton and Fulwood. The buildings, including Whalley, are the first to be sold in a move by Lancashire County Council (LCC) to raise money.

The move is intended to reduce the number of buildings the council owns and rents and form a network of multi-functional buildings known as neighbourhood centres, which will provide a base for a range of different services in one place.

There will be changes to where some services are delivered in the future, including libraries, children’s services, children’s centres, young people’s centres, youth offending teams, older people’s daytime support services, adult disability day services and the registration service.

These buildings were initially offered to other public sector organisations, to consider if they could use the buildings for their own services.

County Councillor David Borrow, deputy leader of the county council, said: “These buildings are the first to go on sale following the county council’s decision to change how we deliver our services and develop new neighbourhood centres with services designed for local needs.

“We’re faced with a very difficult budget position. In 2020/21 we will have a funding gap of £146m. as a result of ongoing government cuts to our budget and rising demand for services. We don’t want to be in this position, but we have to make difficult decisions. People will still have good access to good services, whilst allowing the council to deliver some of the savings we need to make.” For more details, log onto “changes to our buildings” at www.lancashire.gov.uk.

