Skipton care home gets thumbs up from CQC

Staff at a Thornton-in-Craven care home are celebrating after the establishment received a bill of good health from the Care Quality Commission in the form of a 'Good' rating.



Thornton Hill on Church Road, which cares for up to 52 residents, was praised by the CQC after an inspection on the 24th and 31st of August, with the Manager, Debbie Marples, saying everyone at the home was thrilled, having worked to maintain high standards of care.

“We have worked hard to make Thornton Hill a good care home but to be given such praise from the regulator is wonderful," Debbie said. "We are proud of the care we provide, of the meals - which are made from fresh seasonal ingredients - and of the wide variety of meaningful activities enjoyed by our residents."

Run by Anchor, specialists in dementia care, the care home was praised for its responsiveness to the needs of the residents, with one saying of the staff: "They're great. They always have a smile."

Another resident added: "We have parties here, they are great fun. I like to have my hair done as well."

“Anchor has a specialist dementia care team so we also know how to care for people living with the condition so they lead as fulfilling a life as possible," Debbie continued. “We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people and their families can see which homes are the best in the country.

"We’re so pleased to be classed as a good care home - we’ll be celebrating this success.”