"Slightly wobbly" drink-driver almost three times over the limit

A children's home manager from Barrowford who was caught almost three times the drink-drive limit was rushing to see her terminally-ill mother, a court was told.

Charlotte Cooke (38) was breath-tested after she hit the back of another car and the driver said she was "slightly wobbly" on her feet. She then drove off but was stopped by police and an officer smelled alcohol on her breath.

Burnley magistrates heard how she blew 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Cooke has now been ordered off the road for two years after she admitted driving with excess alcohol on Harrison Drive in Colne on August 6th. The defendant, of Wilton Street, Barrowford, was fined £733 with a £73 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She had no previous convictions.

Miss Laura Heywood, defending, said Cooke, who fully cooperated with police, had now lost her good character. She had been out drinking with friends when she received a phone call from her sister. Their mother was, sadly, on an end-of-life care plan, her sister was in panic, and the defendant got in her vehicle and set off to their mums home.

The lawyer continued: "She is the manager of a children's home. She is not going to be able to continue in that role because she needs her licence, but the home have stated they are willing to keep her on."