Slimmer Kate is the picture of success

A Barrowford slimmer is looking the picture of success after a family “portrait” prompted her to lose 5st in just 32 weeks.

Kate Healy, of Barrowford Slimming World, is feeling snap-happy after shifting the weight and now the only pounds she plans on gaining is money when she runs the 5k Colour Dash for Pendleside Hospice on Sunday.

“The best thing about the Slimming World Food Optimising Plan is that you can still eat tasty, filling meals that are family-friendly,” the mum-of-four said.

Kate joined the group in January after one of her daughters had drawn a family “portrait” at nursery. When Kate asked which figure was Mummy, her daughter pointed to the one that was round.

Today, as Kate explained, family time is a completely different image.

“I now feel so much healthier,” she said, “and have lots of energy to run round after my young family.”

The group, led by Janet Barnes, meets on Wednesdays at The Barn, Pendle Heritage Centre, starting at 3pm, 5pm or 7pm.

She also runs a Nelson group on Tuesdays at The ACE Centre at 9-30am, 5pm or 7pm.

For more details call 07791979616.